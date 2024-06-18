Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Morpeth Litter Group has received a Certificate of Appreciation from Keep Britain Tidy CEO Allison Ogden-Newton in recognition of the work members are doing to try to keep the town litter free.

The group has Adopt a Street volunteers, individuals adopting a bin and carries out monthly litter blitzes.

Members of the group were praised in the certificate for “their unwavering dedication to Keep Britian Tidy and the transformative impact on their local communities, wildlife and environments”.

Advertisement Hide Ad