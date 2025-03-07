A team of 18 volunteers took part in a Morpeth Litter Group blitz in the town centre on March 2 and 50 bags of litter were collected, along with items such as a shopping basket, metal bars and an old saw.

Dai Richards, Morpeth’s Keep Britain Tidy Ambassador, said: “Having completed the litter blitz pre-surveys on the Thursday and Saturday, the scale of litter found around the town was very disappointing – especially when it was only three months ago that we had cleaned up the town centre. I didn’t think we could get the scale of litter picked up.

“Thankfully, a wonderful team of 18 people came along and what a job they did. We had planned to hit 10 routes and we blitzed nine of them, so a job well done.

“Can I thank everyone who came along for their support – you really do make a difference and make Morpeth a lovely place to live.”

The group’s next litter blitz on Sunday, March 30 is from 1pm to 2.30pm. Meet at 12.45pm (Goose Hill car park).

Email [email protected] if you want to come along.