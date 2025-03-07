Morpeth Litter Group blitz results in 50 bags of rubbish and other items being collected
Dai Richards, Morpeth’s Keep Britain Tidy Ambassador, said: “Having completed the litter blitz pre-surveys on the Thursday and Saturday, the scale of litter found around the town was very disappointing – especially when it was only three months ago that we had cleaned up the town centre. I didn’t think we could get the scale of litter picked up.
“Thankfully, a wonderful team of 18 people came along and what a job they did. We had planned to hit 10 routes and we blitzed nine of them, so a job well done.
“Can I thank everyone who came along for their support – you really do make a difference and make Morpeth a lovely place to live.”
The group’s next litter blitz on Sunday, March 30 is from 1pm to 2.30pm. Meet at 12.45pm (Goose Hill car park).
Email [email protected] if you want to come along.
