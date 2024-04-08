Morpeth Lions stalwart Eddy Gebhard steps down after 46 years
A long-serving member of Morpeth Lions has stepped down.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
After 46 years of serving the local community, well-known local business man Eddy Gebhard has hung up his Morpeth Lions tabard for good.
Eddy is taking a break to put his feet up and enjoy life!
Pictured is Lions president Chris Offord presenting Eddy with a lifetime honorary membership certificate.
Regular updates about the club and its activities are available at its website - https://morpethlions.org.uk - and posted on The Lions Club of Morpeth Facebook page.