Morpeth Lions stalwart Eddy Gebhard steps down after 46 years

A long-serving member of Morpeth Lions has stepped down.
By Ian Smith
Published 8th Apr 2024, 13:30 BST
After 46 years of serving the local community, well-known local business man Eddy Gebhard has hung up his Morpeth Lions tabard for good.

Eddy is taking a break to put his feet up and enjoy life!

Pictured is Lions president Chris Offord presenting Eddy with a lifetime honorary membership certificate.

