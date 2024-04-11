The event – organised by the Infidels MCC – took place on Saturday, March 30 and 674 participants rode their bikes from Woodhorn Musuem to Amble, then on to Cramlington via Bedlington and Blyth .

A total of well over 2,000 Easter eggs, including those from Asda, are being distributed by the bikers across the region to children in hospital wards and in palliative care, to schools for those with special needs and disabilities, and to day and urgent care centres.