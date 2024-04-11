Morpeth Lions Club supports Northumbria Easter Egg Run
Morpeth Lions Club members were pleased to donate around 150 Easter eggs, accumulated for them by generous Ashington Asda customers, to the annual Northumbria Easter Egg Run.
The event – organised by the Infidels MCC – took place on Saturday, March 30 and 674 participants rode their bikes from Woodhorn Musuem to Amble, then on to Cramlington via Bedlington and Blyth.
A total of well over 2,000 Easter eggs, including those from Asda, are being distributed by the bikers across the region to children in hospital wards and in palliative care, to schools for those with special needs and disabilities, and to day and urgent care centres.
Meanwhile, the event entry fees of more than £2,500 have been donated to Northumbria Blood Bikes.