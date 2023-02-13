Members have, over the years, led local fundraising collections – most recently to help the people of Ukraine – and they were quickly into action after parts of the two countries were hit by an earthquake with an enormous 7.8 magnitude.

Since then, Turkey and Syria have felt several powerful aftershocks which have caused thousands of buildings to collapse and resulted in more than 33,000 deaths – sadly this number continues to rise.

A Morpeth Lions Club spokesman said: “We investigated the possibility of a street collection to assist the populations of the affected areas.

Morpeth Lions Eddie Mulqueen, left, and Geoff Bushell collecting at Morrisons.

“Unfortunately, another organisation had been allocated the street collection ‘rights’ for February 11. Nevertheless, it has been arranged for a collection in Morpeth this Saturday (February 18) and it is hoped that the generous residents of Morpeth and visitors will take the opportunity to make a donation, if they have not done so already to other aid agencies.

“We kick-started this specific contribution by making a donation of £500.

“Fortunately, it was possible to collect contributions last Saturday due to the generosity of Morrisons Morpeth in allowing Morpeth Lions to collect at their exit.

“The appeal has obviously touched the hearts of the shoppers who, during the day, donated £685. This is an amazing total in such a short time.