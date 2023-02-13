Morpeth Lions Club collections for Turkey and Syria earthquake appeal
Activities to add to the funds for earthquake devastated parts of Turkey and Syria have been organised by Morpeth Lions Club.
Members have, over the years, led local fundraising collections – most recently to help the people of Ukraine – and they were quickly into action after parts of the two countries were hit by an earthquake with an enormous 7.8 magnitude.
Since then, Turkey and Syria have felt several powerful aftershocks which have caused thousands of buildings to collapse and resulted in more than 33,000 deaths – sadly this number continues to rise.
A Morpeth Lions Club spokesman said: “We investigated the possibility of a street collection to assist the populations of the affected areas.
“Unfortunately, another organisation had been allocated the street collection ‘rights’ for February 11. Nevertheless, it has been arranged for a collection in Morpeth this Saturday (February 18) and it is hoped that the generous residents of Morpeth and visitors will take the opportunity to make a donation, if they have not done so already to other aid agencies.
“We kick-started this specific contribution by making a donation of £500.
“Fortunately, it was possible to collect contributions last Saturday due to the generosity of Morrisons Morpeth in allowing Morpeth Lions to collect at their exit.
“The appeal has obviously touched the hearts of the shoppers who, during the day, donated £685. This is an amazing total in such a short time.
“Money raised by ourselves and other Lions Clubs throughout the world will once again be sent to the Lions Clubs International headquarters – where it will be earmarked, without deductions, and sent to the clubs in the disaster area.”