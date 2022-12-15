The event would feature stalls lining Station Road, music from Koast Radio and Santa’s sleigh, which was the Lions’ input.

Unfortunately, inclement weather plus high winds on the day meant that the traders’ stalls had to be dismantled due to health and safety concerns.

Nevertheless, the Lions were determined that the children of Ashington would not be disappointed. Santa appeared on time next to his sleigh, whilst the Lions distributed sweets to the many children who arrived when school was finished.

Morpeth Lions Club President Peter Crook presents a cheque to Stobhill Link representative Coun John Beynon.

The children were thrilled and the street was filled with their happy laughter and the music from Koast Radio.

Morpeth Lions Club President Peter Crook said: “It was marvellous to be able to avoid disappointing the children and it gave us a great feeling of accomplishment.

“The town council has expressed its gratitude that the show did indeed go on.”

At the end of the event, he took the opportunity to present three cheques of £500 each to local organisations who work to help needy residents through the current hard times.

They are Stobhill Link in Morpeth, Pegswood Community Link and Real Deal in Ashington – these contributions form only part of the Lions policy of helping at Christmas.