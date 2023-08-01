A previous Lions Club of Morpeth book sale.

One major change for the next Lions Club of Morpeth Bumper Book Sale, which will be held from Thursday, September 7 to Saturday, September 9, is that the sale will be indoors at Morpeth Town Hall.

Almost 10,000 books are available, as well as a large number of jigsaw puzzles. Most books are only £1 each and it is hoped that all tastes will be catered for.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Organising Lion Les Sage said: “We are aware that the elements can be unkind and made the decision to protect both the public and the books by moving into the Town Hall.

“Whilst we still have a large number of books available, we still welcome fresh donations – in particular novels, children’s books and jigsaws. Anyone wishing to make donations can call me on 07952 816061.