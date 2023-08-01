Morpeth Lions Club book sale returning to town centre with a change of venue
One major change for the next Lions Club of Morpeth Bumper Book Sale, which will be held from Thursday, September 7 to Saturday, September 9, is that the sale will be indoors at Morpeth Town Hall.
Almost 10,000 books are available, as well as a large number of jigsaw puzzles. Most books are only £1 each and it is hoped that all tastes will be catered for.
Organising Lion Les Sage said: “We are aware that the elements can be unkind and made the decision to protect both the public and the books by moving into the Town Hall.
“Whilst we still have a large number of books available, we still welcome fresh donations – in particular novels, children’s books and jigsaws. Anyone wishing to make donations can call me on 07952 816061.
“The book sales have become major fundraising events and enable the club to meet increasing local needs at this difficult time.”