Morpeth Lions Club book sale returning to town centre

A popular three-day event is once again taking place in Morpeth.

By Andrew Coulson
Published 11th Apr 2023, 11:53 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Apr 2023, 11:59 BST

The main organiser of the previous Lions Club of Morpeth book sales, Les Sage, is taking on the role again and he said he is often asked by people he meets on the street: “When is the next one, Les?”

He added: “I am pleased to confirm that the next one takes place on April 21 to 23 on the Market Place.

“In order to cover costs, I am hoping to obtain sponsorship that will enable us to utilise all monies raised towards helping our community in a variety of ways.

A previous Morpeth Lions Club book sale.A previous Morpeth Lions Club book sale.
A previous Morpeth Lions Club book sale.
“We are fortunate in having books donated regularly between sales, but nevertheless welcome further donations and, in particular, novels, children’s books and the always popular jigsaws.”

Anyone reading this article who would like to sponsor the book sale or donate some books should call Les on 07952 816061.

