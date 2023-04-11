The main organiser of the previous Lions Club of Morpeth book sales, Les Sage, is taking on the role again and he said he is often asked by people he meets on the street: “When is the next one, Les?”

He added: “I am pleased to confirm that the next one takes place on April 21 to 23 on the Market Place.

“In order to cover costs, I am hoping to obtain sponsorship that will enable us to utilise all monies raised towards helping our community in a variety of ways.

A previous Morpeth Lions Club book sale.

“We are fortunate in having books donated regularly between sales, but nevertheless welcome further donations and, in particular, novels, children’s books and the always popular jigsaws.”