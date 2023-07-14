News you can trust since 1854
Morpeth Lions Club and Pegswood Community Hub team up for garden initiative

Members of Morpeth Lions Club found the ideal site for a community garden in a nearby village.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 14th Jul 2023, 11:40 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Jul 2023, 11:41 BST

Pegswood Community Hub, run by a voluntary organisation, hosts a series of weekly activities, there is a community food bank and lunches and breakfasts are available in the café on certain days of the week.

Morpeth Lions became involved through its Community Food Share scheme. The Lions wanted to go a step further and provide a site to establish a community garden for vegetables and herbs.

Members did not have to look far as the hub has space and a number of raised beds ready for a new lease of life.

Morpeth Lions Club members with Tom Graham, secretary of Pegswood Community Hub.Morpeth Lions Club members with Tom Graham, secretary of Pegswood Community Hub.
Lion Chris Offord said: “An approach was made to the Dobbies garden centre team, who were delighted to provide both plants and compost for the scheme.

“Thanks to Dobbies’ generosity, the garden is up and running and some of the early tomatoes have already appeared on the Community Café menu.”

