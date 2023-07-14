Pegswood Community Hub, run by a voluntary organisation, hosts a series of weekly activities, there is a community food bank and lunches and breakfasts are available in the café on certain days of the week.

Morpeth Lions became involved through its Community Food Share scheme. The Lions wanted to go a step further and provide a site to establish a community garden for vegetables and herbs.

Members did not have to look far as the hub has space and a number of raised beds ready for a new lease of life.

Morpeth Lions Club members with Tom Graham, secretary of Pegswood Community Hub.

Lion Chris Offord said: “An approach was made to the Dobbies garden centre team, who were delighted to provide both plants and compost for the scheme.