Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

New President for 2023/24, Chris Offord, has seen many positive changes in matters such as technology over his 37 years as a member of the Lions team.

What he is aware of, though, is those in the local community who are desperate for help. Rising prices and diminishing services have only made things worse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris said: “Lions know that they cannot change the world, but we can make a difference in many small ways and for individuals of all ages – from the newly born to the elderly.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From left, Chris Offord, Mayor of Morpeth Coun Jade Crawford and the owners of Bella Boo’s.

“I hope that you can help Morpeth Lions in our mission to serve our local communities.”

The next opportunity to help the club raise money is coming along to the Lions Book Sale at the Town Hall tomorrow (Thursday), Friday and Saturday from 9am to 5pm.

Chris added: “Come along to choose some good reads from the thousands of great books donated to us by generous local people supporting us in our work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Thanks to our sponsors Bella Boo’s of Oldgate, who are covering our costs of the event, all our proceeds will go to helping the local community.”