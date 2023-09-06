News you can trust since 1854
Morpeth Lions Club aiming to "make a difference in many small ways" as cost of living crisis continues to bite

Morpeth Lions Club hopes that it will continue to receive support from the community as its activities are becoming increasingly important.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 6th Sep 2023, 09:58 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Sep 2023, 09:58 BST
New President for 2023/24, Chris Offord, has seen many positive changes in matters such as technology over his 37 years as a member of the Lions team.

What he is aware of, though, is those in the local community who are desperate for help. Rising prices and diminishing services have only made things worse.

Chris said: “Lions know that they cannot change the world, but we can make a difference in many small ways and for individuals of all ages – from the newly born to the elderly.

From left, Chris Offord, Mayor of Morpeth Coun Jade Crawford and the owners of Bella Boo’s.From left, Chris Offord, Mayor of Morpeth Coun Jade Crawford and the owners of Bella Boo’s.
“I hope that you can help Morpeth Lions in our mission to serve our local communities.”

The next opportunity to help the club raise money is coming along to the Lions Book Sale at the Town Hall tomorrow (Thursday), Friday and Saturday from 9am to 5pm.

Chris added: “Come along to choose some good reads from the thousands of great books donated to us by generous local people supporting us in our work.

“Thanks to our sponsors Bella Boo’s of Oldgate, who are covering our costs of the event, all our proceeds will go to helping the local community.”

Bella Boo’s is becoming well-known in the town after moving to a bigger location due to the high demand it experienced.

