A garden project was devised to transform an unpleasant looking area where the temporary ticket office had been, just to the left of the small pick-up point by the station forecourt.

Hugh Edmundson of Greater Morpeth Development Trust had received £1,000 from Northern Rail so the land could be spruced up.

Paul Crook, Michael Duffy and Kevin Dunlop of Morpeth Rotary linked with Chris Offord of Morpeth Lions.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Those involved have transformed the section of land at Morpeth Railway Station.

It was agreed that raised beds would be best, but they would need some old wooden railway sleepers, top soil, gravel and plants.

The Lions and Rotary each allocated £300 to the project.

A spokesman on behalf of both clubs said: “A garden centre and Dungait were approached for support. The plan was to use low maintenance shrubs.

“At the start there was a ragged piece of tarmac on a waste patch near a wall with some tired looking whinstone chippings and weeds. It was decided to get some clean chippings and have a pipe removed by Northern Rail.

The area of land at Morpeth Railway Station pictured before the project.

“Railway sleepers were provided and were used to create two raised beds of 2.5m x 1.9m with some good top soil from Dungait.

“There was golden gravel for the surrounding area and a planting of small conifers, shrubs, evergreen perennials and spring, summer and autumn bulbs.