A rapidly growing Morpeth ladies group has launched an appeal for use of a venue to host a VE Day celebration.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Morpeth Ladies Who Lunch and Laugh was established in January of this year, proving to be a huge success having already welcomed over 1,000 members.

The group was founded by Kerry Bell who believed there was a gap in the local area for a friendship group where women can arrange to meet or socialise online, after finding it difficult herself to make friends since moving to Morpeth last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As the group continues to grow and host multiple weekly events – they would like to organise a VE Day celebration for the older ladies in the community with a plan to have a free event that would include afternoon tea, music, dancing and raffles.

A Morpeth Ladies Who Lunch and Laugh meet-up.

The group are currently appealing for a local venue who will provide complimentary use of their space for the occasion, as well as donations for raffle prizes.

Kerry explained: “As we are not a fundraising organisation, we are looking for a generous venue to let us use the premises free of charge. We need plenty of space with tables and chairs plus access to a kitchen. It’s a big ask, but it's for a great cause.

“We are also looking for companies to donate raffle prizes – the proceeds from the raffle will be put towards the next community event that we run.”

The group hopes to run the event on Saturday, May 10. Those who are interested in responding to the appeal should email [email protected]