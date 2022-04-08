Morpeth included in The Sunday Times Best Places to Live list

The Morpeth beauty spots where you can enjoy a scenic walk include Carlisle Park.

The annual Sunday Times Best Places to Live guide is broken down into regions and the nine locations for its ‘North and North East of England’ region include Morpeth.

It is has been praised by the judges for “good-looking houses, strong sporting scene and a community eager to get involved in activities such as the community cinema or annual picnic in the park”.

Slaithwaite in West Yorkshire is the winner of the section and the other seven locations – in alphabetical order – are Cawthorne (South Yorkshire), Great Ayton, Cleveland Hills (North Yorkshire), Harrogate (North Yorkshire), Hovingham (North Yorkshire), Ilkley (West Yorkshire), Leeds city centre and Tynemouth (North Tyneside).

The section for Morpeth also states: “The new cut-price Lumo train service adds convenience to the charm of this hearty Northumberland market town.

“Surrounding villages such as Longhorsley and Belsay are, if anything, even more attractive.”

According to the guide, which has been revealed online this morning and will be published in the paper this Sunday, the average house price for the Morpeth area is £264,000 and the growth since 2020 is 20 per cent.

The average house price for each location has been supplied by Halifax, the sponsor of the guide.

Coun David Bawn, Mayor of Morpeth, said: “Morpeth is the real gem of the North East – it is a picturesque and welcoming traditional market town with a wealth of independent shops, quirky cafés and coffee shops, and diverse food and drink venues.

“I love that the town is a relaxed and welcoming place to live, with a lively civic identity and engagement by residents in many town events and activities.”

Rhona Dunn has been involved in many community activities over the years and last year, she received a British Empire Medal from the Duchess of Northumberland in honour of her efforts.

She said: “I love being part of the Morpeth community. Although not born in Morpeth, I feel really part of what happens and when anyone needs help there are always so many people who come forward.

“I have always worked with the vulnerable and anyone who needs help, and would not look anywhere else for such a caring community of all ages.

“Morpeth is a great place to live.”

The Rector of Morpeth, Rev Simon White, said: “Morpeth is not only a pretty market town that has everything you could want, but it’s a town with a warm heart and a welcoming nature.

“I have only lived here for nine years, but have found that there is a deep rooted hospitality in the town that you could trace right back to the ancient Cistercian abbey of Newminister, which was known for hospitality.

“It’s a wonderful place to live and serve in, and I’m delighted it has been included in the Best Places to Live guide in the Sunday Times.”