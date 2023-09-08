Watch more videos on Shots!

He has been playing the guitar for 37 years and has taught youngsters for 26 years, including the now multi award-winning singer, Sam Fender when he was in school.

Alistair lives in Morpeth and is passionate for teaching and performing at small gigs and weddings across the county.

He said: “The reason why I've done it is because I just think there's loads of people who are told that they can’t play an instrument, that they're not capable and I just want to put a point forward that people can.

Alistair Jobson's tuition guide for beginners.

“People think it's some mystery, but actually with a cheap guitar and a bit of practice, you can actually get quite far. I mean you could start an Oasis song with two chords.”