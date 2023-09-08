News you can trust since 1854
Morpeth guitar teacher who taught Sam Fender publishes book for beginners

Alistair Jobson has published his first guitar book for beginners after teaching for 26 years.
By Lauren Coulson
Published 8th Sep 2023, 13:41 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Sep 2023, 13:42 BST
He has been playing the guitar for 37 years and has taught youngsters for 26 years, including the now multi award-winning singer, Sam Fender when he was in school.

Alistair lives in Morpeth and is passionate for teaching and performing at small gigs and weddings across the county.

He said: “The reason why I've done it is because I just think there's loads of people who are told that they can’t play an instrument, that they're not capable and I just want to put a point forward that people can.

Alistair Jobson's tuition guide for beginners.Alistair Jobson's tuition guide for beginners.
People think it's some mystery, but actually with a cheap guitar and a bit of practice, you can actually get quite far. I mean you could start an Oasis song with two chords.”

The book is called ‘AJ Rock School Academy Step by Step Guitar for Beginners book 1’ and is currently available on Amazon.

