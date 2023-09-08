Morpeth guitar teacher who taught Sam Fender publishes book for beginners
He has been playing the guitar for 37 years and has taught youngsters for 26 years, including the now multi award-winning singer, Sam Fender when he was in school.
Alistair lives in Morpeth and is passionate for teaching and performing at small gigs and weddings across the county.
He said: “The reason why I've done it is because I just think there's loads of people who are told that they can’t play an instrument, that they're not capable and I just want to put a point forward that people can.
“People think it's some mystery, but actually with a cheap guitar and a bit of practice, you can actually get quite far. I mean you could start an Oasis song with two chords.”
The book is called ‘AJ Rock School Academy Step by Step Guitar for Beginners book 1’ and is currently available on Amazon.