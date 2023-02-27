The group was established after the Government set-up the Homes for Ukraine scheme in March 2022 and it has issued an update on its activities this week, as well as lighting candles and gathering in support and friendship at St George’s Church last Friday (February 24) – the one-year anniversary of the full-scale military invasion of the country by Russia.

Many of the Ukrainians who have come to the Morpeth area have secured jobs and have taken the opportunity to gain formal English (ESOL) certification.

New arrivals are still being welcomed, although the number of hosts has reduced.

Speaking about specific activities, Suzanne Austerberry, one of Morpeth for Ukraine’s founder members, said: “Our group has grown to over 400 members and we are engaged in settling families into independent accommodation with the help of donations from the local community and social support groups.

“We also assist with job applications, Government applications/issues and other resettlement issues on a day-to-day basis.

“We have raised money via a bake sale to send warm, thermal clothing to the army in central Ukraine, and Dobbies gifted an amazing amount of toys – which were distributed to the children.

“A Christmas social event was held at The Sun Inn, with a special visit from St Nicholas delivering presents in return for a poem or a song from the children.

Members of the Morpeth for Ukraine group enjoying a meal together.

“Many of the presents were also sent to an orphanage in Ukraine. A massive thanks to Paul and his team at Dobbies Morpeth.

“Our knitting group provides warm clothing and balaclavas for the soldiers, delivered on a regular route to Ukraine.

“In addition, a number of us attended the Tyne Theatre and Opera House in Newcastle on February 21 for an emotional evening production of Carmen, culminating in the Ukraine national anthem with spontaneous flag waving and a few tears.”

Across Northumberland, the county currently has 160 hosts providing a safe and much-needed home for 460 refugees – including 177 children.