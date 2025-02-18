Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The owner of a Morpeth greengrocers is delighted with the support it has received during uncertain times as the Heighley Gate garden centre changes hands.

Natures finest fruits has traded within Heighley Gate for 15 years. After Dobbies vacated the premises to make way for new owners, British Garden Centres, the business has continued to trade alone from the site.

Owner Brian Wills said: “I knew this was going to be a difficult time. We’ve probably lost around 50% of our takings, but we have still had a fair few of our regular customers coming in.”

Brian took to Facebook to announce that although the centre was changing hands, they would remain operating as usual during and following the takeover, and asked for support from their customers during these challenging times.

He said: “When I first initially put a post on, it got shared over 1,200 times and I couldn't believe it. It got over 900 likes and hundreds of comments saying ‘we'll be there’.

“This could have been a period where I thought, ‘am I going to be able to survive?’ But people have still came and its been quite overwhelming, obviously we are very appreciative. I’m thankful to both Dobbies and British Garden Centres for letting us stay open.”

Brian is looking forward to welcoming the new owners shortly, adding: “Hopefully with it being family run again, it should be a better garden centre like it used to be.

"A lot of people found Dobbies highly priced, but hopefully British Garden Centres will bring that price down and bring the people in so it should be really good over the next 12 months.”