A 12-year-old girl from Morpeth hopes to inspire children in the UK and around the world to take on fundraising challenges in aid of Save the Children.

In April 2023, Sienna Bowen completed an incredible 1,000 mile challenge by running over a mile every day after school.

Starting at the age of nine with support from her siblings, it took her two years to complete and more than £5,000 was raised for the children’s charity.

She even gained support from Olympic legend and Save the Children Ambassador Sir Mo Farah along the way.

Sienna Bowen at the end of her thousand-mile challenge last year.

Now Sienna has decided to extend the initiative, with the aim of getting other children involved through exercise to reach a target of £10,000.

She hopes other children will do their own running, walking, swimming, cycling or hiking challenge in a bid to tally up 24,900 miles in total, representing the Earth’s circumference.

Her mother Salwa, who spent much of her childhood and adolescence in a war-torn country, taught her children (also Ben, 13, and Tamara, 15) how fortunate they were to grow up in a safe environment, with access to food, water and medicine.

Sienna said: “It felt amazing to finish the 1,000 miles after running for so long, but now there are so many more wars around the world and so many more children needing our help.

“I’m not ready to hang up my running trainers. I would love to inspire other children to set their challenges and help me exercise around the world and fundraise for Save the Children with me to help save more children.”

She decided to set-up her initial challenge after seeing her mother tearing up whilst watching a news story about children in Yemen and Syria.

Salwa said: “I am so proud of Sienna and her siblings for taking up this challenge and the way they have inspired other children to set their own exercises challenges, whilst fundraising for Save the Children charity.

“Exercise has become such an integral part of their weekly routine and I’m sure it will continue into their adult life.”

To join Sienna's challenge, go to mylittlehearttoyours.com