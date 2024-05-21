Morpeth for Ukraine invited both Ukrainian residents and local community supporters to take part in the festivities at its Ukrainian Easter celebration earlier this month.

A group that was formed to be a dedicated supporter of its local Ukrainian community organised a special event which brought people together.

Central to the celebration were the culinary delights synonymous with Ukrainian Easter. The tables were adorned with Paska, a traditional Easter bread, and Pysanky, beautifully painted hard-boiled eggs, serving as visual and culinary delights that honoured Ukrainian cultural heritage.

In addition to these delicacies, guests savoured traditional pork dishes, fresh salads, vegetables, and the classic honey cake that added sweetness to the occasion.

Amidst the feasting and merriment, attendees of all ages engaged in outdoor games. Children enjoyed the activities while adults, young and old, enthusiastically joined in too – creating a lively and inclusive atmosphere.

A Morpeth for Ukraine spokesperson said: “A poignant moment during the event was when Yulia Muromtseva, who organised the event together with Max Brianskyi and Natalya Nasinskaya, presented a joint Ukrainian and UK flag to Suzanne Austerberry, a gesture symbolising solidarity and friendship between the two cultures.

“To further encapsulate this message, the flag was signed by all Ukrainian attendees present, underscoring the unity and bond shared between the Ukrainian community and their local supporters.

“Morpeth for Ukraine's Ukrainian Easter celebration not only highlighted the beauty of Ukrainian traditions, but also highlighted mutual respect within a diverse community.”