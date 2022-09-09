Sponsored by Morpeth Town Council and located near the Town Hall, it will play host to a range of local and regional chefs and experts showcasing everything from lunchtime must-haves to DIY gin and champagne marmalade cocktails.

It will run between 10.30am and 4.30pm on Saturday, October 1 and 11am and 3pm on Sunday, October 2 – and it will be hosted by another food festival favourite, BBC Newcastle’s Matt Bailey.

The Demo Kitchen will welcome head chef Charlie Davison from Barluga Morpeth, Bridget Deane of Fat Lass Preserves, local cake makers Ann Hately and Jen Browning from Made of Crumbs, and the owner of Grape and Grain wine specialists, Mark Stephenson.

The line-up will also feature some familiar faces from successful businesses in Morpeth such as Wilmer Carcamo of Caribe Coffee Co.

Centre manager for Sanderson Arcade, Lottie Thompson, said: “We can’t wait to deliver another fantastic Food and Drink festival this year with lots of new chefs joining the Demo Kitchen line-up to learn new recipes from.”

Pleased to Meet You Morpeth will be cooking up a storm at 2.30pm on the Saturday and local businesses Café Des Amis and The Chocolate Gallery will also feature, along with The Tea Enthusiasts and Firehouse No.1.

New to 2022, the events team has organised a range of competitions and challenges taking part at the Demo Kitchen at 1.30pm each day. These competitions include ‘How many pancake flips can you do in a minute’, ‘Beat the chef’ and ‘What's in the lunchbox?’.

The Demo Kitchen is a popular feature at the Morpeth Food and Drink Festival.

The full line-up is as follows.

Saturday, October 1 – 10.30am to 11am The Chocolate Gallery; 11am to 11.30am The Tea Enthusiasts; 11.30am to 12.30pm Barluga; 12.30pm to 1.30pm Firehouse No.1; 1.30pm to 2.30pm Competition Time; 2.30pm to 3.30pm Pleased to Meet You Morpeth; 3.30pm to 4.30pm Grape and Grain.

Sunday, October 2 – 11am to 11.30am Caribe Coffee Co.; 11.30am to noon Café Des Amis; noon to 12.30pm Made of Crumbs; 12.30pm to 1pm Fat Lass Preserves; 1pm to 1.30pm Muckle Brewing; 1.30pm to 2.30pm Competition Time; 2.30pm to 3pm Trader of The Year 2022 announcement.