This year’s Morpeth Food and Drink Festival – which includes more than 100 traders, chef demonstrations, tasters and live music – will take place on Saturday, October 1 and Sunday, October 2.

Youngsters can enjoy a traditional carousel, a colouring area and mini kitchen trader, and adults have the opportunity to get some tasty treats in the Street Food Quarter along with gin, prosecco and pints of local ales and beers in the designated drinking area.

A range of food and drink traders will be selling their produce on Bridge Street throughout the weekend. Delicious baked goods, artisan meats and cheeses, popular local gin and colourful cakes will feature.

Picture from a previous Morpeth Food and Drink Festival.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Farmers Market traders will also join the line-up and can be found in their usual spot at the Market Place throughout the weekend.

Centre manager for Sanderson Arcade and festival organiser, Lottie Thompson, said: “The town is buzzing with excitement for this weekend’s festival making its return to Morpeth.

“We’ve had two years to tweak the event from 2019 and we are certain our visitors are going to be thrilled with the added extras and improvements.

“The event is a great chance to showcase the very best of local produce from our county and also local musical talent.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

In its new location outside Morpeth Town Hall, the demo kitchen will feature local and regional chefs and experts as well as opportunities for those with a competitive streak to take part in a selection of cookery and chef competitions between 1.30pm and 2.30pm on both days.

The live music stage at the free event will be located next to The Chantry on Bridge Street and it will showcase some of the best local and regional talent.

Bridge Street will be closed to vehicles from Friday, September 30 at 10pm and will not re-open over the festival weekend until Sunday, October 2 at 10pm.

Free Park and Ride services will be running from County Hall to Morpeth Bus Station throughout the weekend from 10am to 5pm on Saturday and 10am to 4pm on Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad