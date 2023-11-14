Morpeth first school’s poppy tribute blossoms to life
The children at St Robert’s Catholic First School each contributed a poppy to the display, which has been arranged on the front of the building to commemorate the occasion and will remain on show for the next two weeks.
“All year groups were involved in creating poppies to be displayed on the front of the school,” said David Sutcliffe, headteacher at St Robert’s, which is a member of the Bishop Bewick Catholic Education Trust.
“All the poppies were laminated so that they could survive the elements and they have been velcroed on so that we can adapt the display year on year.
“The pupils are very proud of the display.”
The school’s art lead, Alice Butler, worked with the pupils to paint and varnish the display boards for the memorial, as well as overseeing the week-long poppy-making project.