Mikey and Shawn Humphrey have signed up for ‘The Italian Job’ driving adventure that provides a fun way to bring in donations for Buttle UK, a charity committed to assisting families facing crises.

Inspired by the classic 1969 Michael Caine film of the same name, this unique road trip welcomes Mini owners and vintage car enthusiasts, affectionately called ‘Jobbers’, to traverse the wide range of breathtaking Italian landscapes, far from the tourist paths, while revisiting famous locations from the renowned movie.

Mikey, a 25-year-old hospital porter, is the primary driver and he will be accompanied by his co-pilot father Shawn, 58, a retired executive in the vehicle manufacturing industry, for the road trip in October.

Shawn said: “We share a deep passion for cars and driving, having watched live and participated in a variety of motoring events over the years – including Formula 1, BTCC, Goodwood Revival, as well as single-seater and supercar driving experiences.

“We were contemplating our next moves when my wife proposed The Italian Job. Intrigued, I delved deeper into its details, especially its fundraising aspect, and was enthralled. It wasn't just an event; it had a purpose.

“We quickly decided to join, originally intending to surprise Mikey. However, I soon realised we couldn't keep it under wraps for too long as I was eager to kick-start the fundraising efforts as soon as possible.

“People have been incredibly generous thus far and we've already surpassed our minimum target. With seven months still ahead of us, we’re determined to exceed our goal.

“Our next step is to approach local businesses for sponsorship opportunities on the vehicle, in addition to attending various car shows and gatherings to promote our cause.

“It’s bound to be an adventure. We’re looking forward to meeting fantastic people, exploring wonderful places and sharing a few laughs over our navigational mishaps.

“All the while, we’ll be mindful that our journey is about more than just exploration – it’s about making a difference in the lives of children in crisis.”

For more information and to make a donation, go to www.justgiving.com/page/mikey-humphrey-1706516532762