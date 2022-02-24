Morpeth Fair Day to return in June

Some of the classic cars that took part in the Morpeth Fair Day 2019 parade. Picture by Anne Hopper.

The popular event, which attracts thousands of people to the town each June, could not take place in 2020 due to Covid-19 restrictions.

The 2021 event was set to take place instead on Sunday, July 18 to take into account the government’s roadmap which was set to see legal limits on social contact lifted by June 21. However, the delay in lifting the remaining restrictions meant it was postponed and a suitable date for later in the year could not be found.

Therefore, with Covid restrictions now being removed the Fair Day committee – which includes Coun John Beynon, Brett Turner of Turners Funfairs and Mark Wilson (catering) – are delighted to be planning this year’s event. It will take place on Sunday, June 12.

The main sponsor is Bristol Street Motors and all the top attractions such as the parade, Bridge Street entertainment stage, the funfair in Newmarket and the food court in Oldgate will return.

Coun Beynon said: “We’re hoping that this year will be even bigger and better than before, with extra activities and entertainment in Oldgate and the High Stanners.