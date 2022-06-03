Morpeth Fair Day is back in business

There was no Morpeth Fair Day in 2020 due to Covid-19 restrictions. The 2021 event was set to take place instead on Sunday, July 18 to take into account the government’s roadmap which was set to see legal limits on social contact lifted by June 21.

However, the delay in lifting the remaining restrictions meant it was postponed and a suitable date for later in the year could not be found.

But with Covid restrictions being removed earlier this year, the Fair Day committee – which includes Coun John Beynon, Brett Turner of Turners Funfairs and Mark Wilson (catering) – were delighted to announce that the event was returning in 2022 and it was going to take place on the traditional second Sunday in June date.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Some of the classic cars that took part in the Morpeth Fair Day 2019 parade. Picture by Anne Hopper.

As in previous years, roads in the town centre will be closed between 7am and 7pm and after the opening at 10am, the fun run will start at 10.15am. A free park and ride with vintage buses will operate from County Hall.

The main parade featuring vintage cars and motorbikes will come through at about noon. There will also be an open top bus with Morpeth Town FC players on it and as well as being available to meet them in the afternoon at High Stanners, the club will run a ‘beat the goalie’ challenge.

Coun Beynon said: “If everything goes according to plan, this will be an even bigger and better Fair Day than before.

“We are excited to be back, although a bit nervous too as we are a new team taking on the event.

“It’s been a tough couple of years for everyone, so it’s great to have a big event for people to enjoy and hopefully it will also be a decent boost for traders in the town.

“The performers on the main stage in Bridge Street include Morpeth Pipe Band and Ashington Colliery Brass Band, and other types of music will be covered.

“The Northumberland County Council team has been fantastic – we couldn’t do the event without their support. Morpeth Town Council and Morpeth Chamber of Trade have provided funding, along with our sponsors, and members of the Chamber will be helping out on the day.”

Other returning features include the stalls with food from around the world in Oldgate, the climbing wall in High Stanners and the funfair in Newmarket.

A small amount of National Lottery funding was also secured in order to provide a certain number of free stall spaces for local charities and organisations across the town centre.

Chamber chairman Ken Stait praised the Fair Day team for getting the event back up and running and said it will help traders at a time when rising inflation is making things difficult for them.

He added: “Hopefully, the weather is kind to us and people will turn out in force on Sunday.