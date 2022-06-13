Morpeth Fair Day in pictures: Great turnout as event returns

The event was called off in 2020 due to the country being in lockdown, and last year’s fair had to be cancelled due to ongoing social distancing rules.

But after all remaining Covid restrictions were lifted earlier this year, the Fair Day committee – which includes Coun John Beynon, Brett Turner of Turners Funfairs and Mark Wilson (catering) – were delighted to announce that the event was returning in 2022 and it was going to take place on the traditional date, the second Sunday in June.

A range of entertainment was provided on the main stage and the parade, featuring vintage cars and motorbikes, also included an open top bus carrying Morpeth Town FC representatives.

Other returning features included stalls with food from around the world in Oldgate, the climbing wall in High Stanners and a funfair in Newmarket car park, beside the leisure centre.

A small amount of National Lottery funding was also secured to provide a number of free stall spaces for local charities and organisations.

All of the photographs in this feature were taken by Anne Hopper.

The parade included an open top bus carrying Morpeth Town FC representatives. Photo: Anne Hopper

Morpeth Pipe Band pictured during the parade. Photo: Anne Hopper

Other returning features included a funfair in Newmarket car park. Photo: Anne Hopper

Some of the classic cars in the parade. Photo: Anne Hopper