Scenes from the last fair day in 2019.

There will be lots to see and do from 10am on Sunday, including a vintage vehicle parade, live music, stalls, games, rides and plenty of activities for kids.

Here is a rundown of what is happening throughout the day:

10am – the event is officially opened by new Morpeth Mayor Alison Byard;

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

10.15am – The children’s fun run gets underway. The race is open to all children at middle and first schools who are year year 8 and below. Registration is from 9:30am at the Newgate Street food court marquee.

10.30am – Ashington Brass Band perform on the main stage in Bridge Street;

Noon – the main parade, led by Morpeth Blood Bike, and with an open-top bus featuring members of Morpeth Town FC. The parade will also feature Morpeth Pipe Band, who will bring up the rear, vintage cars and bikes;

Noon onwards – the KEVI Steel Band will perform in Oldgate, along with buskers;

12.30pm – Morpeth Pipe Band perform in the town centre;

1pm – Ashington Brass Band perform again, and a dance group;

2pm – Morpeth Pipe Band perform, and dancers;

2.45pm – Tom Wyllie sings Rat Pack songs;

4pm – Entertainment from local rock band Work in Progress;

There will also be a climbing wall at High Stanners, and Morpeth FC players will challenge members of the public to beat the goalie.

The stalls in Oldgate will feature street food from around the world, and the non-food stalls will be situated in Bridge Street. Bristol Street Motors will also have a selection of new cars stationed in Market Place.

The main parade is likely to last around 20 minutes, and will set off from Morpeth Railway station. Around 100 vehicles are set to take part.