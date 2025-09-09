Students at an education centre in Morpeth have secured university, college and sixth form places after it recorded impressive exam success.

All of Maximize Education’s A-level students secured places at their first-choice university, with grades on or above their required offer grades.

There was also success at GCSE level, with 85% of students securing Grade 4 or above. All of its GCSE students improved their mock results, with 95% gaining sufficient additional marks to secure a grade uplift.

The results mark another successful year for Maximize Education, a private education facility offering alternative and supplementary education provision to students covering Key Stage 1, Key Stage 2, Key Stage 3, GCSE, A-level, undergraduate, post-graduate and adult learners.

CEO Christine Jamieson with other members of the Maximize Education team at their offices in Loansdean, Morpeth.

It provides alternative education provision five days a week for students from across Northumberland at its base in Loansdean, working in collaboration with local governments, schools and the voluntary sector. It also provides private tuition for students in the evening.

Whether students need exam preparation or subject support, the service, which employs 20 tutors across a broad range of subjects, adapts to the individual needs of students and helps them to achieve their academic goals.

Maximize Education CEO Christine Jamieson said: “We’re proud of our students who have achieved excellent results and are now moving on to university, college and sixth form, and we are delighted that the facility is going from strength to strength as an educational and tuition service.

“Our tutors invest in our students as individuals, building their confidence and transferable skills to maximise not just their immediate results, but their future potential.”

Maximize Education, which been providing educational support to students from pre-school to undergraduate and adult learners for nearly 40 years, is also committed to giving back to communities.

Some 2,000 recipe cards and 150 VE80 candles made by students were donated to first schools in Stannington, Morpeth, Tritlington, Longhorsley and Rothbury, and libraries across Northumberland.

It sponsors a Morpeth girls’ rugby team and up-and-coming sports stars, and it has also sponsored community events – including providing lunch and afternoon tea at the VE80 celebrations at Stobhill Link Centre and being one of the Morpeth Book Festival sponsors.

Its charitable activities have extended to supporting Concern Worldwide, a charity working to help end extreme poverty around the world.