Rebecca Earle, from near Morpeth, has been capturing canine charm since 2012 after finding that she had a flair for the job. It all started when she combined her passion for dogs with her love of photography to fill a gap in the market that missed that ‘niche’ for someone specialising in waggy tails.

Alongside photography, and five dogs of her own, Rebecca has worked for over a decade as a dog agility instructor with her own business, allowing for an extra level of understanding that goes beyond the camera.

Rebecca said: “Photographing dogs isn’t easy – they often don’t sit still, don’t move the way you think they will, don’t come back when they are called and some prefer to be in the water rather than staying dry for longer than a few minutes – but that’s the best bits.”

Rebecca's love for dogs led her to work with them and capture their charm.

Every dog is different, and Rebecca works closely with owners to ensure a stress-free and enjoyable experience for everyone.

"I love nothing more than being able to capture the personality of the dogs and their love of life,” she added.

The Northumberland coast is where Rebecca’s more popular photoshoots take place but she also travels across the North East, spending time with clients at an agreed location so the dogs can explore the surroundings and be themselves.

"I’m incredibly lucky to have a number of fantastic go-to locations thanks to just how beautiful this region is,” Rebecca added. “To the dogs, photoshoots are just another walk.

"I don't mind being stood on, sat on, jumped on – the more bonkers, the better!"

Looking ahead, Rebecca commented: “Photography is such a hard business to stay current in, with a completely different competitive landscape to several years ago and phone cameras able to give such incredible detail now, it’s more important than ever for me to shoot to the best of my ability.

"I’m proud of my reputation and the dogs that I see two or three times during their lifetime. From playful puppies through to seniors, reactive dogs to rescue dogs, I’ve met some wonderful personalities.”