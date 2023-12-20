Morpeth daughters of Prefab Sprout drummer sign major deal with global record label
The sisters, from Morpeth, are following in the footsteps of their renowned musician father Steve Dolder, a professional drummer who has worked with a number of notable bands, writers and producers in the industry during a career spanning more than 40 years – including 80s band Prefab Sprout.
They said they feel “proud and excited” about the multi-album deal with Universal Music Group’s EMI Records, which boasts some of the world’s biggest artists including Elton John, Paul McCartney, Florence + The Machine and Bastille.
The duo have been writing and recording songs in their home studio since the age of 11 and they decided to pursue a future in the music industry after completing their studies at Dame Allan’s Schools, in Newcastle, last year.
Zara said: “We’ve been working really hard and writing a lot over the last year to get to this point.
“It feels amazing to have signed with EMI, I’m so proud and excited. Our parents are really happy for us and so proud – they’ve always supported our dream.”
Dani added: “We’ve always known this is what we wanted to do. There was never a plan B. We’ve worked hard to get to this position and we are so ready for it.
“It feels surreal, yet amazing, and I’m so grateful.”
The 20-year-olds, who perform under the name ‘Dani and Zara’, have taken inspiration from the relationships and friendships they formed at Dame Allan’s when writing songs.
They travelled to London to sign the deal with their management team Closer Artists, but intend to stay in Morpeth to grow a regional following while travelling to the capital regularly for creative meetings.
Zara said: “We want to stay in the North East right now, work on our music and continue to grow a fanbase and social media following.”
Will Scott, Principal at Dame Allan’s Schools, said: “Dani and Zara’s talents and passion for music, and their commitment to their dream to make it in such a tough industry, was evident during their school years.
“They fully deserve this fantastic opportunity and we wish them every success with EMI.”