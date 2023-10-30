News you can trust since 1854
Morpeth couple buy – and then re-donate – all their wedding outfits from St Oswald’s Hospice's specialist charity shop

A Morpeth couple have described the thinking behind their recent ‘green’ wedding.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 30th Oct 2023, 15:50 GMT- 2 min read
Updated 30th Oct 2023, 15:50 GMT
Emma and Tom, who met five years ago and got engaged in April 2022, bought all their outfits from a specialist St Oswald’s Hospice shop and after their big day, they gave them back so the charity would benefit and others getting married could do the same.

Given their stance against ‘fast fashion’, Emma knew she would be visiting the charitable hospice’s Posh Frocks and Bridal Boutique in Whitley Bay. Although she was not sure that she would end up saying yes to the dress.

The veterinary nurse said: “I was sceptical at first because I’d shopped in charity shops before, but never for anything specific like a wedding dress.

Emma shows the detail on the back of her pre-loved wedding dress and Tom and Emma on their wedding day, leaving Beverley Minster.Emma shows the detail on the back of her pre-loved wedding dress and Tom and Emma on their wedding day, leaving Beverley Minster.
Emma shows the detail on the back of her pre-loved wedding dress and Tom and Emma on their wedding day, leaving Beverley Minster.
“I spent three hours there and ended up choosing the first dress I had tried on. It just fit perfectly. When the lady in the shop told me it was only £100, I was so shocked!

“Everything seemed so affordable compared to the dresses I had seen in traditional bridal stores. I really didn’t want to spend thousands of pounds on a brand new wedding dress only to wear it for a few hours.

“Looking back now, I’m so glad I opted for second-hand.”

Posh Frocks and Bridal Boutique also sells a range of pre-loved men’s suits, bridesmaid dresses and mother of the bride outfits.

Tom, a junior doctor, found his entire outfit – excluding the shoes – there, including the tails, waistcoat, shirt and a bow tie, and other family members got their outfits from the shop.

They had the ceremony at Beverley Minster and then held the reception at the Kingfisher Lakes glamping site in East Riding of Yorkshire.

The couple and the relevant members of the wedding party re-donated the outfits back to the boutique on Park View.

Tom, originally from Beverley, said: “I think there is something quite poetic about someone wearing the exact same outfit on their special day that you did on yours.”

The ‘charity’ theme for the wedding also involved all the items for the ceremony and reception being made by themselves or being found second-hand.

Emma and Tom are currently charity shopping for their next exciting adventure. They are expecting their first child.

