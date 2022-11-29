The December Farmers’ Market this Saturday in the Market Place will have a quality selection of foodie and craft favourites to choose from.

Popular producers joining the line-up this time include Geordie Bangers, Bake for the Soul and The Honey Store.

Santa’s Grotto is returning to Sanderson Arcade outside Mint Velvet on Saturday from 11am to 3pm. Children will get to meet Santa and receive a small gift by making a minimum £1 donation that goes to the centre’s adopted charity, Calmer Therapy.

The Salvation Army brass band will also be performing Christmas favourites to get shoppers in the festive mood.

Assistant Centre Manager at Sanderson Arcade, Kaitlin Hattle, said: “We love Christmas at the Arcade and can’t wait to hold another weekend of festive fun and treats for our shoppers and families to enjoy.

“Our Christmas lights are looking stunning this year, with so many people already visiting to have a selfie by the Christmas tree with the angel wings.”

The festive fun does not stop there this weekend as the Jazz Men will be performing at the Arcade on Sunday. For those fancying a dance whilst sipping mulled wine on Barluga’s Terrace, they will be in the piazza area from noon to 4pm.

Morpeth’s markets are managed by Northumberland County Council and Sanderson Arcade, working in partnership with Morpeth Town Council.