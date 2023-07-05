Morpeth Common is a popular spot with dog walkers, runners, footballers and rugby players, and an area covering a number of football pitches will be cordoned off during the works.

From August, fencing will be in place for around eight weeks while a layer of topsoil is removed, the ground aerated, new drainage put in place and the area reseeded with grass.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The works will be carried out by a specialist contractor on behalf of Northumberland County Council and the impact on the wider Common will be minimised.

Coun Richard Wearmouth.

A new natural path will also be installed, linking the car park to the Common and making access easier and safer for everyone.

The Football Foundation has provided £60,000 towards the £80,000 project, with the remainder coming from Morpeth Town Juniors. Northumberland FA has worked with all the parties to pull together the project.

Coun Richard Wearmouth, who represents Morpeth Kirkhill, said: “Morpeth Common is used for all kinds of recreation, but these pitches are in a poor state.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am delighted that this work will bring them back to a good standard so they can be better used and enjoyed for many more years to come.

“This part of the Common will be fenced off and we ask that people stay outside this area as works are carried out over late summer and autumn. This is to allow the reseeding of the pitches to take hold.