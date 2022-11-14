Morpeth comes together to remember fallen

A parade of representatives from units and organisations, led by Morpeth Pipe Band, set off from the Town Hall and marched to the Cenotaph via Bridge Street, Castle Square and Castle Bank.

After an introduction and prayer by the Rector of Morpeth, Rev Simon White, the Exhortation and the Last Post, there was a two-minute silence. Wreaths were then laid.

Following the service, the parade reformed on the road and headed back to Bridge Street. The civic group and councillors broke off and assembled at the dais, allowing Morpeth Mayor Alison Byard to be in place to take the salute.

As well as this parade and service and the short service and two-minute silence in Morpeth on Armistice Day, residents, businesses and organisations in the town have been supporting this year’s Poppy Appeal.

Coun Byard said: “Guests at our Remembrance Day commemoration always comment on what a good event it is and that it is well attended, especially by young people.

“This year was no different, with the Cadet groups, Scouts, Guides and Brownies marching smartly in the parade and a good crowd watching along Bridge Street and around the War Memorial. The weather was fortunately dry and unusually mild for the time of year.

“As Mayor of Morpeth, I was honoured to march with the High Sheriff of Northumberland, Colonel James Royds. His Majesty was represented by Deputy Lord Lieutenant Lord Ridley.

“We were led by our town Mace Bearer, Norman Froud, and the glorious Morpeth Pipe Band who always make a great contribution to the event. Behind us were the Town Clerk Tracey Bell, fellow councillors, veterans, members of various organisations and youth groups, not forgetting Mrs Bettie Hogg MBE.

“The service was ably led by the Rector of Morpeth, with assistance from experienced Parade Marshal Michael Murphy and Deputy Mayor Jade Crawford. Talented Morpeth music student and Hollon Youth Trustee Ava Da Costa sang the National Anthem.

“At 2pm, I was delighted to attend the commemoration of the Polish Community of Morpeth and Newcastle at the Commonwealth War Graves at St Mary's Church.

“This year, I was accompanied by fellow councillors David Bawn, Betty Bawn and Richard Wearmouth. Also invited were Castle Morpeth Explorer Scouts.

“The ceremony was conducted by Kamil Tankievicz and Father Jan Swietek of the Polish Church and Chaplaincy and attended by the children and staff of three local Polish schools. Also present was Northumberland County councillor Wojciech Ploszaj.

“Following our welcome by the Polish community, Acting Leader Edward Syndercombe told us about the display created by the Scouts of a commemorative poppy and Polish, New Zealand, Belgian and Dutch flags in front of the war memorial and featuring the names of the war dead buried at St Mary’s. The Explorers then joined with the Polish Community in laying flowers, candles painted with flags and poppies and handmade crosses at the graves.

“Special thanks to the Morpeth Town Women’s Institute for making the magnificent poppy cascade that was displayed in the Butter Market of the Town Hall over the last few weeks in the run up to Remembrance Day and was enjoyed by so many people, both in person and through photos shared on social media.

“Also thank you to anonymous postbox knitters who cheered and moved us all with their wonderful work on Loansdean and Spelvit Lane.

“It was a lovely day of commemoration and a great honour to have played a part in it.”

1. Representatives of Morpeth and Northumberland march to the Cenotaph.

2. Those who marched to the Cenotaph included veterans.

3. Wreaths were laid during the service.

4. A number of young people took part in the parade.