Keenan's in Morpeth has permanently closed its doors.

Keenan’s on Newgate Street, which also sold a wide selection of food, issued a statement on social media on August 25.

The owners said: “We’ve given it everything, but sometimes it’s just not meant to be.

“To our wonderful customers, thank you. Without your support, we wouldn’t have been able to make it this far and we will always remember and appreciate the loyalty and kindness you have shown us throughout this journey.

“To our team, there’s not much more we can say. You are all well aware of how much you mean to us and just how unbelievably proud and grateful we are for each and every one of you.”