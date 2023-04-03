They start on Maundy Thursday (April 6) with the Tenebrae Service in St George’s URC at 6.30pm, Evening Mass in St Robert’s at 7pm and Holy Communion in St James’ at 7.30pm.

On Good Friday (April 7), there is the Childrens’ Stations of the Cross at St Robert’s from 10am and at the same time is the Good Friday litany at St Mary’s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are Good Friday reflections in Morpeth Methodist Church at 10.30am and the Walk of Witness from St James’ starts at 11.30am.

The church of St James The Great in Morpeth.

In addition, a dawn service on Easter Morning (April 9) will be held in Morpeth Market Place at 6.30pm.