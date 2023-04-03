Morpeth Churches Together services and activities at Easter
A list of church services and outdoor events covering Morpeth Churches Together has been produced for the Easter period.
They start on Maundy Thursday (April 6) with the Tenebrae Service in St George’s URC at 6.30pm, Evening Mass in St Robert’s at 7pm and Holy Communion in St James’ at 7.30pm.
On Good Friday (April 7), there is the Childrens’ Stations of the Cross at St Robert’s from 10am and at the same time is the Good Friday litany at St Mary’s.
There are Good Friday reflections in Morpeth Methodist Church at 10.30am and the Walk of Witness from St James’ starts at 11.30am.
In addition, a dawn service on Easter Morning (April 9) will be held in Morpeth Market Place at 6.30pm.
Residents are advised to go to the relevant church website for local church service times on Easter Sunday.