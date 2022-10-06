The book sees chefs left to their own devices in a fictional competition told through a darkly comic tone.

The idea sparked decades ago but as a full-time worker Paul could never find the time to put it down on paper.

After working as a chef for over 30 years, including the likes of Linden Hall, Doxford Hall and Matfen Hall, Paul has met his fair share of kitchen workers.

Paul Blakey, Morpeth chef and published author.

Paul, 52, from Morpeth, said: “I’m not the biggest fan of chefs, there’s chefs plastered everywhere and for some reason the general public seem to think it’s this glamorous lifestyle.

"The book is a brutal look into what chefs can get up to when they’re left to their own devices.”

When Paul was unable to work due to the pandemic, he was able to commit to his idea of the novel.

Loosely following the path of Paul’s career, the book is set in several places in the UK - but is primarily based in Kielder. This is where readers see the chefs being given basic equipment and being left to hunt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Full-time chef takes inspiration from his time in the kitchen to write novel.

Paul added: “It is a pretty brutal lifestyle that we (chefs) choose to be in. It’s getting better now, but back in the day when I was young and starting out it was very different.

"There was lots of violence in the kitchen, there’s a lot of massive hours that you’re working and everyone’s stressed.”

The experiences Paul has faced throughout his career in the kitchen has led him to publish his first book, with two more in the pipeline.

Advertisement Hide Ad