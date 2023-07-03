News you can trust since 1854
Morpeth charity's presentation thanks volunteer couple for their efforts

A charity and its supporters showed their appreciation to a couple for their extensive volunteering work – with some help from the Mayor of Morpeth.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 12:25 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Jul 2023, 12:25 BST

Coun Jade Crawford presented gifts, cards and flowers to Maureen Chapple, who has worked at Contact Morpeth Mental Health Group for more than 35 years.

Contact chairman Rhona Dunn said that Maureen’s husband Paul has also been a volunteer for many years and they will both be missed so much for everything they have done for the charity.

She added: “Maureen and Paul come as a couple and do everything together which in the past has involved a range of things – for example, volunteering at St George’s Hospital with Paul running a Fellowship group.

From left, Coun Jade Crawford, Maureen Chapple and Paul Chapple.From left, Coun Jade Crawford, Maureen Chapple and Paul Chapple.
From left, Coun Jade Crawford, Maureen Chapple and Paul Chapple.
“They are both Christians and members of the Baptist Church.

“There was a huge turnout of members and past volunteers to enjoy the buffet provided for Maureen and Paul and to say goodbye. However, we hope they will continue to visit us.”

