Coun Jade Crawford presented gifts, cards and flowers to Maureen Chapple, who has worked at Contact Morpeth Mental Health Group for more than 35 years.

Contact chairman Rhona Dunn said that Maureen’s husband Paul has also been a volunteer for many years and they will both be missed so much for everything they have done for the charity.

She added: “Maureen and Paul come as a couple and do everything together which in the past has involved a range of things – for example, volunteering at St George’s Hospital with Paul running a Fellowship group.

From left, Coun Jade Crawford, Maureen Chapple and Paul Chapple.

“They are both Christians and members of the Baptist Church.