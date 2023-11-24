A new community cafe is due to open its doors in Lynemouth this weekend.

Calmer Café will provide a range of services to the community and aims to create jobs for local people with disabilities, who may not have access to employment opportunities elsewhere.

It is run by the non-profit organisation Calmer Therapy, based in Stobhill Community Centre in Morpeth, which supports adults and children with disabilities, additional needs, or mental health difficulties.

The cafe opens on Sunday, predominantly funded by grants and donations, and will be taking on members of staff and volunteers in the new year.

Donna Swan and Christie Blackburn of Calmer Therapy in the new community cafe. (Photo by Calmer Cafe)

Calmer Therapy founder Donna Swan said: “The cafe came along and we thought we were going to have to take it because we are finding a big need for those with a disability, especially a learning disability, wanting to get work experience.

“We already have staff with disabilities working for us at the community centre doing childcare so we thought this was an ideal opportunity for catering.”

She added: “We wanted to run it as a community cafe because we know Lynemouth is quite a deprived area and poverty is higher than the national average.”

Calmer Café has plans to tackle food poverty by providing cheap and healthy meals, including to take away or for delivery to elderly residents in the village.

The organisation also has Christmas hampers to give away to people in need and hopes to run family cooking classes on the site.

The cafe will serve cheap hot drinks and free soup throughout the winter as well, and allow people to use the cafe as a warm hub to save on their bills at home.

It hopes to tackle other issues such as men’s mental health and dementia with regular coffee mornings.

Donna, who is 45 and from Bedlington, said: “I get the feeling that it is very much needed in the community so it is going to be good to get new members.

“In Stobhill we see just under 300 people a week at the moment. An average of 80 people a week access our food bank services so it will be nice to bring it here as well.”

A lot of the charity’s work in Stobhill has been about helping children with undiagnosed disabilities to get the support they need, as it can have a “massive” impact on people’s lives.

Donna said: “It has been nice to help them and get them the support in place, and I am hoping to do that here as well.

“That is why they are still in poverty, because what you find is that the parents are also disabled and undiagnosed.

“They cannot get jobs, they have not been able to get an education. It is just a vicious circle.

“They do not identify that their children are [disabled]. They do not get help at school because they are labelled as just bad lads from bad families.

“It is actually quite a big problem.”

There have been wider efforts to encourage businesses to hire people with learning difficulties, Donna said, but the charity’s work providing job experience is still a “huge” boost to members’ life chances and confidence.