The coffee morning and lunch raised an impressive £310 in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support as the community demonstrated their generosity whilst enjoying delicious cakes, refreshments and home-made soup.

Rhona Dunn, chairperson at Contact Morpeth Mental Health Group, said: “We are honoured to support Macmillan Cancer Support in its invaluable work. A heartfelt thanks goes to everyone who volunteered on the day and supported this initiative.

“The generous contributions received from the community exceeded our expectations and will greatly benefit Macmillan Cancer Support in its mission to provide vital support to those affected by cancer.”

