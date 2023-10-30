News you can trust since 1854
Morpeth charity raises funds for Macmillan Cancer Support

There was strong support from local residents and service users for a Contact Morpeth Mental Health Group charity event.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 30th Oct 2023, 16:51 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 30th Oct 2023, 16:51 GMT
The coffee morning and lunch raised an impressive £310 in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support as the community demonstrated their generosity whilst enjoying delicious cakes, refreshments and home-made soup.

Rhona Dunn, chairperson at Contact Morpeth Mental Health Group, said: “We are honoured to support Macmillan Cancer Support in its invaluable work. A heartfelt thanks goes to everyone who volunteered on the day and supported this initiative.

“The generous contributions received from the community exceeded our expectations and will greatly benefit Macmillan Cancer Support in its mission to provide vital support to those affected by cancer.”

For more information about Contact Morpeth Mental Health Group and the work it does in Morpeth and across south east Northumberland, go to https://contactmorpeth.org.uk

