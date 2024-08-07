The presentation of the permanent visual record of the school’s achievement and a section of the visual record of the artwork.

When St Robert’s First School in Morpeth entered the annual National Gallery’s ‘Take One Picture’ programme in 2022, its work was selected to be in the resulting exhibition at the gallery.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The picture was Orazio Gentileschi’s ‘Finding of Moses’ and the children were intrigued by the fact that none of the adults were wearing shoes, but only parts of their feet were dirty.

This provoked inquiries into bone and foot structure and involvement with a local podiatrist to produce footprints and slipper casts. The end result of all this was a work in 3D entitled ‘Fantastic Feet’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The nature of the work was such that it could not be demounted intact. So Morpeth Catenians funded a permanent visual record of the school’s outstanding achievement.

This was presented by Morpeth Circle President, Tom Reilly, before the end of summer term to the deputy headteacher, Jennifer Sykes, and two Year One pupils.