Morpeth Catenians preserve St Robert's First School's national success

By Andrew Coulson
Published 7th Aug 2024, 14:03 BST
The presentation of the permanent visual record of the school’s achievement and a section of the visual record of the artwork.The presentation of the permanent visual record of the school’s achievement and a section of the visual record of the artwork.
The presentation of the permanent visual record of the school’s achievement and a section of the visual record of the artwork.
When St Robert’s First School in Morpeth entered the annual National Gallery’s ‘Take One Picture’ programme in 2022, its work was selected to be in the resulting exhibition at the gallery.

The picture was Orazio Gentileschi’s ‘Finding of Moses’ and the children were intrigued by the fact that none of the adults were wearing shoes, but only parts of their feet were dirty.

This provoked inquiries into bone and foot structure and involvement with a local podiatrist to produce footprints and slipper casts. The end result of all this was a work in 3D entitled ‘Fantastic Feet’.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The nature of the work was such that it could not be demounted intact. So Morpeth Catenians funded a permanent visual record of the school’s outstanding achievement.

This was presented by Morpeth Circle President, Tom Reilly, before the end of summer term to the deputy headteacher, Jennifer Sykes, and two Year One pupils.

Related topics:MorpethNational Gallery

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice