Morpeth Catenians preserve St Robert's First School's national success
The picture was Orazio Gentileschi’s ‘Finding of Moses’ and the children were intrigued by the fact that none of the adults were wearing shoes, but only parts of their feet were dirty.
This provoked inquiries into bone and foot structure and involvement with a local podiatrist to produce footprints and slipper casts. The end result of all this was a work in 3D entitled ‘Fantastic Feet’.
The nature of the work was such that it could not be demounted intact. So Morpeth Catenians funded a permanent visual record of the school’s outstanding achievement.
This was presented by Morpeth Circle President, Tom Reilly, before the end of summer term to the deputy headteacher, Jennifer Sykes, and two Year One pupils.
