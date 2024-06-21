Morpeth care home Riverside House hosts commemorative miners’ strike exhibition
and live on Freeview channel 276
This special event, titled ‘Echoes of Resistance: The Miners’ Strike Remembered’, at Riverside House in Low Stanners featured a display of miners’ lamps, photographs and memorabilia – the artefacts were a combination of items generously donated by the Morpeth community and items on loan from Woodhorn Museum.
It aimed to highlight the profound impact of the strike on families and communities, reflecting on the significant cultural and economic shifts that followed.
The opening event featured Ian Lavery, former MP for Wansbeck and Labour’s candidate for the new Ashington and Blyth constituency, who was an apprentice at Ellington Colliery during the strike.
Watching on was Robert Robinson, a Riverside House resident who dedicated 57 years to Ashington pit.
In addition, the Morpeth Poetry Group enriched the programme with readings of pitmen poems, capturing the emotional and social essence of the era.
Richard Dobinson, activities coordinator at Riverside House, said: “We were honoured to host this exhibition and bring together voices from our community to reflect on a pivotal chapter in our history.
“This was a fantastic opportunity for all generations to learn about the resilience and unity that defined our local heritage during the miners’ strike.”
Mr Lavery’s first-hand account provided insights into the strike’s effects on local communities and the enduring spirit of those involved.
He said: “I think it's exemplary that the care home decided to put an exhibition on and invite some people in to have a look at the artefacts.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.