Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A care home in Morpeth recently held a poignant exhibition dedicated to the miners’ strike of the 1980s.

This special event, titled ‘Echoes of Resistance: The Miners’ Strike Remembered’, at Riverside House in Low Stanners featured a display of miners’ lamps, photographs and memorabilia – the artefacts were a combination of items generously donated by the Morpeth community and items on loan from Woodhorn Museum.

It aimed to highlight the profound impact of the strike on families and communities, reflecting on the significant cultural and economic shifts that followed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The opening event featured Ian Lavery, former MP for Wansbeck and Labour’s candidate for the new Ashington and Blyth constituency, who was an apprentice at Ellington Colliery during the strike.

Riverside House resident Robert Robinson and Ian Lavery.

Watching on was Robert Robinson, a Riverside House resident who dedicated 57 years to Ashington pit.

In addition, the Morpeth Poetry Group enriched the programme with readings of pitmen poems, capturing the emotional and social essence of the era.

Richard Dobinson, activities coordinator at Riverside House, said: “We were honoured to host this exhibition and bring together voices from our community to reflect on a pivotal chapter in our history.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This was a fantastic opportunity for all generations to learn about the resilience and unity that defined our local heritage during the miners’ strike.”

Mr Lavery’s first-hand account provided insights into the strike’s effects on local communities and the enduring spirit of those involved.