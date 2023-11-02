Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Edward Mullin, aged 98, is the oldest surviving player of Bramley Rugby League Club.

His journey with the club, located in the Leeds area, began in 1945 when he made his debut on the left wing during a match against Keighley in the Yorkshire Cup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From the very start, his versatility and passion for the game were evident as he played various positions including left wing, full back, second row and loose forward.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From left, Martyn Cheney, Richard Dobinson, Edward Mullin and Paul Abraham.

Edward made 12 appearances in his first season, setting the stage for an association with the club that lasted many years.

Games against Hull teams provide particularly fond memories as he scored his first try and produced a star performance at loose forward in a big 51-3 victory against them.

Beyond his playing career, Edward continued to support the club by joining the coaching set-up where he mentored young players – sharing his invaluable knowledge and passion for the sport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Richard Dobinson, activities co-ordinator at Riverside House in Low Stanners, said: “Edward's love for rugby league and his commitment to Bramley RLFC have been a true inspiration. He has not only enriched the club's history but has also been a source of inspiration to generations of rugby fans.”

In 1993, Edward was awarded an MBE for his services to the defence industry through his involvement with Vickers Engineering – highlighting his exceptional contributions to both rugby league and the wider community.

He was presented with a framed jersey and other memorabilia at Riverside House by Martyn Cheney, chairman of the Bramley Buffaloes, who travelled from Leeds to meet him.

Edward said: “Bramley Rugby League Club has been an integral part of my life and I hold dear the friendships and memories I made there. To be recognised in this way is a great honour and I am truly humbled.”