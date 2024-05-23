Morpeth cancer survivor's sailing adventure with Dame Ellen MacArthur's charity 'blew my expectations out of the water'

By Andrew Coulson
Published 23rd May 2024, 17:15 BST
A cancer survivor from Morpeth has said she was delighted with how much of a difference her sailing adventure with Dame Ellen MacArthur’s charity made.

Lauren Belisle, 25, spent four days on a yacht with the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust in Largs.

The national charity takes young people on sailing and outdoor adventures to inspire them to believe in a brighter future as even after they are given the all-clear, a number of them are still dealing with physical and mental well-being issues as a result of having cancer.

In 2022, Lauren was diagnosed with lymphoma and treated at the Northern Centre for Cancer Care.

Lauren Belisle spent four days on a yacht with the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust in Largs.

She said: “I lost quite a lot of my strength during treatment and I just felt like myself again here. It blew my expectations out of the water, to be honest.

“We had just left the harbour and I was steering the boat, I could not believe it. I felt strong again and able to do everything by myself. It was amazing.

“It was really cathartic to hear other young people talk about how terrible it’s all been.

“There’s a quiet understanding that everyone on the trip has, you don’t need to explain things and you don’t need to sugar-coat them.”

Young people from the North East who have had cancer and are looking for some much-needed support can join the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust on board this summer.

If you or someone you know could benefit from the charity’s support, go to www.ellenmacarthurcancertrust.org or email [email protected]

