Kathryn, an international award-winning photographer, is an expert in photography and Photoshop who is best known for her images that carry emotion and strong narratives.

The talk will take place at Morpeth Methodist Church on Tuesday, November 8 at 7.30pm, where Kathryn will share her knowledge with other keen photographers.

Kathryn was the first female photographer in the whole of Northern England to gain the Master award from the Photographic Alliance of Great Britain and in the same year was the 12th person in the UK to be awarded a Fellowship from The British Photographic Exhibition Circuit.

Kathryn J Scorah is visiting Morpeth to share her knowledge and skills in photography.

She said: “‘My passion for photography began over two decades ago. My approach to photography is entirely visceral. The ability to inject feeling into an image is of paramount importance.”