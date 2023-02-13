Bill has previously judged a number of Morpeth Camera Club competitions and he opened the evening by stating that he knew in advance he would be viewing a selection of high quality entries.

Fifty seven images included seaweed, a hummingbird, statuary, an old wagon wheel, re-enactment characters, a cobbled lane, frost on a girder, Tanfields old carriages, flora, canoeists off North Berwick and frosted golden leaves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also included were church ceilings, rustic window and doors and a series of symmetrical doorways forming a pattern picture.

Speckled Wood Butterfly by Glyn Trueman, left, and Honeysuckle by Sue Dawson.

Creative images were featured throughout the evening – a crystalline pattern picture resembling dancers, a painterly effect canal boat, a delicate forest scene, a wave triptych, a mirror image of Stockton’s Infinity Bridge at night, a colourful four-way kaleidoscope creation, a Tsunami-like image resembling Japanese artwork, a seemingly melting tide, in blue and gold, a soft sea swell in warm tones and almost transparent tulips resembling an x-ray.

Among the landscapes; a poppy field in storm light, swathes of purple heather, Windermere in morning mist, Allt Dearg Mor, Isle of Skye, a Harris seascape, hazy wind turbines on the horizon and also silhouetted by intense colours of sunset.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Throughout the evening, Bill pointed out distracting backgrounds and elements which could be either cloned out or by cropping; that lead in lines should take the eye to an interesting element in the scene and advice on points of view and positioning.

He went on to announce his Highly Commended awards: Woodland Walk by Glyn Trueman for its imaginative, story-telling quality, Yellow Leaves by Pat Wood for its beautiful colouration and light, Graham Sorrie with Wood Sandpiper for its detail and sharpness, and Brian Morris with The Silver, a street artist with a soulful expression, for its lovely exposure.

Oystercatcher by Paul Appleby.

In fifth place was Brian Morris with In Flight, a barn owl, for its pin sharp plumage detail. Fourth place went to John Barnes for Bird Spotting, of a working dog, awarded for its beautifully detailed coat and good positioning in the frame.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Oystercatcher by Paul Appleby was given third place – the judge admiring it for its detail, texture and low viewpoint – and Glyn Trueman was awarded second place with Speckled Wood Butterfly for its beautiful sharpness throughout.

Bill then announced the winner of the Second Open PDI competition to be Sue Dawson with Honeysuckle; a still life, which he said was beautifully shot and presented, and had lovely balance, detail and light, with the judge likening it to a Victorian botanical print.

Co-chair Roseanne Robinson thanked Bill for judging so many images in such detail, after which refreshments were enjoyed.