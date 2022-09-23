Morpeth Camera Club: Presentations galore at early season meeting

This was an opportunity to enjoy new work taken throughout the summer break and the evening provided a great variety of subject matter.

First up was Dave Atkinson with his Audio Visual (AV) presentation entitled ‘Images of Boats’.

Fishing boats, tugboats, yachts, lifeboats, rowing boats and boat-related wall art were all included in his jaunty presentation.

Dave Bisset followed with ‘Beamish Odds & Experiments’ where members enjoyed interior and exterior views at Beamish of stained glass patterns, enamel posters, Masonic symbols and stylised versions of a 19th Century village using colourisation and pencil sketch applications for effect.

Poppies were the theme of Davy Bolam’s presentation. Poppies were used as a background, among wild flowers and crops, silhouetted, rim lit and softly and artistically treated.

A panorama of painterly effect trees concluded Davy’s alternative view of a forest.

Jeremy Cooper was next with a selection of images of milky waterfalls at Crammel Linn, Larpool viaduct reflections, panoramic views of Whitby, a wartime reconstruction, the North Yorkshire Moors railway, funghi and insects.

Next up was Paul Appleby with images of the Scottish Borders, Melrose Abbey, rock formations and stone patterns.

Lakeland panoramas and the Dales’ limestone crags were followed by colourful images taken in Sirmione, Lake Garda, and concluded with eerie smoke pattern images.

John Barnes’ love of history was evident when he followed on with images of 12th and 13th Century gravestones and stained glass windows in churches that included Cambo, Mitford and Kirkharle.

Pat Wood’s presentation portrayed Lemmington Wood’s devastation, visits to Tranwell Woods, Hartburn Glebe, Bothal Wood, evening reflections on Big Waters Nature Reserve, River Coquet scenes, birdlife, rowers and playful body-boarders on the Wansbeck.

Following the route of a stylised campervan, Stephanie Robson’s AV took members to Norfolk – with its colourful beach huts, 1950s murals, humorous signage and vibrantly coloured wall art depicting the history of Great Yarmouth.

Next up was Peter Downs, with artistic representations of sand, trees and meadows. Multi exposures of trees and ferns showcased his abstract and minimalistic style.

His use of painterly effect came into play with bowlers at Carlisle Park, giving an almost 50s retro impression.

Sue Dawson’s three river trip to Germany was her subject for the evening.

Bamberg’s Town Hall forming a bridge, Wurzburg statuary, the Heidelberg Witch Tower, Chagall’s windows in Mainz, castles on the Moselle, timber clad homes and the Roman cathedral in Trier were included in her talk.

The evening concluded with Glyn Trueman, with images on his summer days out with club members.

His images included Dunstanburgh Castle, the College Valley, Hethpool Lake and waterfall, Lindisfarne, Durham Botanical Gardens and a very rainy trip to Edinburgh.

Club co-chair Sue Dawson thanked everyone who took part in the evening with its wide variety of subjects, after which refreshments were enjoyed.

For more information about the club, go to www.morpethcameraclub.co.uk

1. Chapel Gibside Chapel. Photo: Glyn Trueman Photo Sales

2. Nature Reserve Big Waters Nature Reserve. Photo: Pat Wood Photo Sales

3. Beach Huts Holkham Beach Huts. Photo: Stephanie Robson Photo Sales

4. Stone patterns Paul Appleby's images included rock formations and stone patterns. Photo: Paul Appleby Photo Sales