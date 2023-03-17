Riding the Tsunami by John Thompson.

All members had been invited to show their editing skills on five of the eight images supplied and were expected to discuss their methods.

Glyn Trueman, who led the evening, began by saying that there had been a lot of creativity and imagination used by the 12 members who took up the challenge.

This was an ideal opportunity for more novice photographers in the club to have a go at image manipulation and to explore the many applications available with today’s software.

A Circular View by Dave Bisset.

A simple jetty with the horizon in the distance had been transformed by creating a telescopic circle with an added fishing boat, had a paint filter added, had been flipped, someone had used an other-worldly mosaic effect and another had used a swirl effect to resemble a tsunami with the addition of a jet skier riding the wave.

Robin of Pegswood was by far the favourite image to work on. It was transformed by using a pencil sketch, whirl and prism filters, made into a heart shape using a distortion tool. With a pinch filter and by using polar coordinates, another version had been superimposed onto the jetty image with great effect.

Sepia toning and a menacing infra red filter featured and the inclusion of panels introduced a feeling of incarceration, whilst others had blended the original into a block of nine images or warped them using lens flare to a create a sense of global warming.

A blue window image had been flipped eight times and spherized, had been broken up into sharp triangles, made into a collage, had a poster filter and had a broken glass filter applied.

Blue Window by Sue Dawson and Fishing Nets by Karin Jackson.

A deserted, dilapidated garage had been re-coloured using a pencil sketch filter – another was pixilated to resemble a needlepoint creation.

Neon colour popping, inversion, a swirl pattern resembling smoke and another made into a pattern picture which resembled an art installation at Coventry Cathedral were quite different takes on the original image.

The Isle of Skye mountain landscape had the mausoleum from another image placed within it, had a hiker introduced into the landscape and had been cropped to remove the distracting mountain path.

Fishing nets had been transposed into a fisherman’s hat, a cartoon filter added, a vibrant find edges filter used, a winter filter to depict frost, a blurred macro version and had a marble bust added to create more of a focal point.

Image by Martin Goble.

The image of the church and mausoleum had been treated with eerie inverted colours, was transformed into a Gothic scene which contrasted with a high key foggy version and in another, the church had been placed within the garlic woodland from one of the other images.

A pathway through Bothal Woods was the final post processed image. An edges filter was used to emphasise the trees, a cartoon like filter was introduced and this transformed it into a snow scene with a glow and wintry effect. In another version, a colour balance adjustment and window layer produced a colourful oil painting effect.

Throughout the evening, all images were discussed by the authors, who explained their methods.

Co-chair Roseanne Robinson thanked Glyn for hosting the evening, adding that we all should re-think the adage that the camera never lies.

