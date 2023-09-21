Morpeth Camera Club: Keith Saint explains the thinking behind his photography

Picture by Keith Saint.

A former member of the club, Keith is passionate about his craft and about recording images in the local area – so it was no surprise when he started the evening with seascapes taken along the Northumberland coast.

Although many of the images were instantly identified, some of the viewpoints were not as he explained the thinking behind each photo and what he was hoping to achieve.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A selection of his beautiful sunrise and sunset views then followed. These illustrated the need for forward planning, whilst other shots showed the results that you may get by going out in poor weather to achieve moody landscapes.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Photograph by Keith Saint.

Using the right shutter speed and exposure settings to get the most out of the conditions at the time or using big stop filters or focus stacking if required were other examples mentioned. Keith stated that using different lenses, waiting for the right moment and moving around your subject can help people improve their photography.

Keith had described himself as a landscape photographer, but throughout the evening he displayed several different genres of photography and it was clear that every final image was of high quality. Architectural images taken in Rome jumped off the screen with clarity, colour and sharpness.

His monochrome images had a feeling of cold, isolation and abandonment, or movement through clouds or water.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Each set of images was accompanied by a snippet of advice or an amusing anecdote, which made it a fascinating view of his experiences.

Picture by Keith Saint.

Stunning images and sound advice showed that Keith is an accomplished photographer in the field and skilled at post processing techniques.

Glimpses of his forays into infra-red photography, street photography, gritty portraits, or new projects completed the evening and showed his willingness to try different ideas.

This was a very enjoyable evening and following a vote of thanks by club chairman Peter Downs, Keith was warmly applauded by an appreciative audience.