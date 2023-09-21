News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING
Musk's Neuralink approved to recruit humans for a brain implant
Police officer who stamped on man’s head during arrest sacked
Bank of England announces interest rates will remain at 5.25%
Police officer charged with murder after fatal shooting of Chris Kaba
Rishi Sunak refuses to guarantee HS2 will link Manchester and London
Daniel Khalife pleads not guilty to charge of escaping custody

Morpeth Camera Club: Keith Saint explains the thinking behind his photography

For the third meeting of the new season, Morpeth Camera Club invited photographer Keith Saint to give a Pdi presentation of his style of photography.
By Davy Bolam
Published 21st Sep 2023, 18:43 BST- 2 min read
Updated 21st Sep 2023, 18:43 BST
Picture by Keith Saint.Picture by Keith Saint.
Picture by Keith Saint.

A former member of the club, Keith is passionate about his craft and about recording images in the local area – so it was no surprise when he started the evening with seascapes taken along the Northumberland coast.

Although many of the images were instantly identified, some of the viewpoints were not as he explained the thinking behind each photo and what he was hoping to achieve.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A selection of his beautiful sunrise and sunset views then followed. These illustrated the need for forward planning, whilst other shots showed the results that you may get by going out in poor weather to achieve moody landscapes.

Photograph by Keith Saint.Photograph by Keith Saint.
Photograph by Keith Saint.
Most Popular

Using the right shutter speed and exposure settings to get the most out of the conditions at the time or using big stop filters or focus stacking if required were other examples mentioned. Keith stated that using different lenses, waiting for the right moment and moving around your subject can help people improve their photography.

Keith had described himself as a landscape photographer, but throughout the evening he displayed several different genres of photography and it was clear that every final image was of high quality. Architectural images taken in Rome jumped off the screen with clarity, colour and sharpness.

His monochrome images had a feeling of cold, isolation and abandonment, or movement through clouds or water.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Each set of images was accompanied by a snippet of advice or an amusing anecdote, which made it a fascinating view of his experiences.

Picture by Keith Saint.Picture by Keith Saint.
Picture by Keith Saint.

Stunning images and sound advice showed that Keith is an accomplished photographer in the field and skilled at post processing techniques.

Glimpses of his forays into infra-red photography, street photography, gritty portraits, or new projects completed the evening and showed his willingness to try different ideas.

This was a very enjoyable evening and following a vote of thanks by club chairman Peter Downs, Keith was warmly applauded by an appreciative audience.

For more information about the club, go to www.morpethcameraclub.co.uk

Related topics:NorthumberlandRome