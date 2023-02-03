A talented photographer and member of Cardiff Camera Club, he has had many images accepted into international salons and is also a photographic competition judge. He is a keen ‘photoshopper’ with a love for learning and sharing different techniques, looking for different viewpoints and angles of everyday subjects.

Dave named his presentation ‘A to Z of Imaging’ and showed images representing at least one topic for each letter of the alphabet.

Opening with A for Arches; images taken at Durham and Wells Cathedrals and of arches captured whilst on holiday in Corfu.

One of the images by Dave Russell that members saw at the meeting.

With the letter C for Creative, Dave showed those in attendance multi layered images of a skateboarder seemingly jumping through the frame, a red pepper with a nozzle oozing tomato paste, dramatic linear shots of modern architecture, composite images of metal masks, an old pocket watch with a digital face and a fire dragon surrounded by flames and smoke.

C for Cities included the strong lines of modern architecture of London, characters at Edinburgh’s Fringe festival and marching pipe bands, and Singapore’s tower block reflections in glass and steel, with night time shots of Marina Bay.

Greece was represented by the letter G, with its iconic scenes of Santorini, and H was for HDR showing examples of 3-D effects in the Lost Gardens of Heligan.

I for Insects included macro shots of butterflies, dragonflies and bees, and also for Infrared where members enjoyed images of foliage, monuments and old barges with an ethereal quality.

J for Joiners showed examples of joining a set of snapshots at angles to create a final image resembling a collection of postcards.

Kenya followed with lovely safari images of cheetah, elephant, leopards and hyena; then Landscapes, which included views from Snowdon, castles, lakes at sunset and panoramic views over the Peak District and Buttermere.

M came next with Monochrome; of Newcastle’s riverside, churches and Cambridge’s colleges. N for Northumberland followed with sweeping scenes of our fine beaches and it was good to see a visitor’s view of Lindisfarne, Bamburgh and Dunstanburgh.

Ornithology was the subject for the letter O, with images of birds of prey, swans, puffins, and garden birds such as robins, coal tits, siskin, waterfowl and murmuration at sunset.

People Pictures followed with portraits, models astride motorbikes at photo shoot events and reconstructions and street photography.

Continuing through the alphabet, Dave generously shared his post processing techniques, discussed the equipment he used and added many anecdotes of his travel experiences. This was an interesting project which club members could consider in the future.