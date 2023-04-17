Morpeth Camera Club: Dave Dixon showcases a range of images in his 'A Year of Photography' presentation

With a selection of images all captured within 2021, his aim was to showcase as much variety as could be achieved given that the year in question was punctuated with lockdowns.

Dave stated that whilst showing images to an American friend, he had been struck by the many comments about his images of the local area and that sometimes it is easy to overlook that we live in an area of outstanding natural beauty with the Northumberland coast and countryside on our doorstep.

This had reignited his interest in the landscape and simple and minimalistic images followed of hills, valleys, trees and fields near his home in north Northumberland. Changing conditions, rainbows, big skies and low morning and evening light can all add to an image and Dave suggested that going out when the weather is not so good can also produce great results.

One of the images by Dave Dixon that was shown to members at the meeting.

Going out with an idea or working to a theme can also concentrate the eye and once you start, you will see things that you may have ignored previously.

Images of five bar gates, trees and crops in fields all demonstrated that simple subjects, together with using the basic rules of lead in lines, good foreground and dramatic skies, can produce very interesting images.

Moving out of his comfort zone and trying something different had led Dave to explore the dark urban environment through his camera lens. Walking around subways, alleyways and car parks in the backstreets of Newcastle had drawn him to shoot graffiti, decay and dereliction.

His images of dank and gloomy places with concrete monolithic architecture from the 70s and 80s, taken in both monochrome and colour, showed a different aspect of his work.

One of the images by Dave Dixon that was shown to members at the meeting.

On a similar theme, Dave showcased a set of images taken indoors at the Antwerp Mansions in Manchester. This is a photographic studio in an old mansion house that has recreated a derelict and abandoned theme throughout the property.

Like a giant film set, each room is full of weird and wonderful props – with graffiti strewn walls, amazing colours, peeling paint and appropriate furniture.

Back in Northumberland, he moved on to showcase beautiful woodlands and those in attendance enjoyed a very colourful selection of images of close-up photography.

Here, Dave had focused on the world beneath our feet with mushrooms and fungi. Using a tripod and natural light, simple composition and getting down to ground level were the keys to success and once again, this had led him on another path to record damselflies, flowers, bees and insects.

Concluding his presentation with sweeping vistas of well-known local landmarks, he reminded members that returning to places previously visited at different times of the year, in different weather conditions, changing lenses and looking for different viewpoints were all factors worth considering in photography.

